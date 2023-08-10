Student shown in online threats against Georgetown Co. school denies involvement

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say they are continuing to investigate online threats on social media against a high school in Georgetown County, maintaining there is no credible threat.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said they were able to identify a student from a photo as a student at Waccamaw High School, the school that was the target of the apparent threats.

When deputies went to the student’s Murrells Inlet home, the student denied any involvement in making threats. The student told deputies that whoever made the posts “used an old photo of him posing with an Airsoft gun,” Georgetown County Sheriff’s spokesperson Heather Pelham said. “Investigators seized cellphones, laptops, and several Airsoft rifles from the residence. No firearms were located.”

The Georgetown County Computer Crimes Unit is analyzing cellphones and laptops to prove or disprove the student’s claim that he did not post the threats, Pelham said.

“Meanwhile, the juvenile is not in school and will remain home until the situation is resolved,” she said.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the student they spoke with.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgetown County School District Safety Department were made aware of the social media threat on Wednesday.

“No credible threats were found and at no time were students or staff in danger,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

Deputies said an increased police presence could be expected at the school but it would operate normally.

“Please know that all threats to our schools are taken very seriously and are investigated thoroughly,” Georgetown County School District said. “If you discover anything that can assist in this investigation, please contact the GCSD Safety Department or the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office immediately. Information can also be submitted anonymously through the STOPit app.”

The Georgetown County School District went back to school on Aug. 3.

