Troopers: 1 person dead in Colleton Co. crash

The crash happened on South Carolina Highway 63 near Jonah Lane at 9:25 a.m., Lance Cpl. Nick...
The crash happened on South Carolina Highway 63 near Jonah Lane at 9:25 a.m., Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.(South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Colleton County Thursday.

The crash happened on South Carolina Highway 63 near Jonah Lane at 9:25 a.m., Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Investigators say a 2015 Toyota pickup was traveling south on SC 63 when it collided with a northbound 2019 Acura sedan. The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the sedan died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

