Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Tilly and Randy

Up first, is Tilly who is a retriever mix and almost eight months old.
By Jana Cugliari
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - This week’s Waggin’ Wednesday features two loveable pups from the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary ready to find their place in your household.

Up first, is Tilly who is a retriever mix and almost eight months old. The shelter says Tilly and her sister wandered up to a home at about four months of age... The homeowners then fostered them for an area shelter before they came to the sanctuary a few weeks ago. They say Tilly is eager to learn and is very food motivated, which helps with reinforcing her learning! But with a routine and consistency, it won’t take Tilly long at all to fit well into a home. The sanctuary adds that she is a very sweet girl who loves attention and will love to live an active lifestyle.

Next is Randy, who the sanctuary says is estimated to be five and a half years old. He came to Hallie Hill from a local shelter, completely shut down and terrified. Upon arrival at the shelter, Randy had to have surgery to have a deeply embedded collar removed from his neck. They say he is a cautious boy who warms up to you once you spend time with him. He does share his pen at the sanctuary with other dogs, but they do believe he’ll do best as an only dog in the home... saying he would also flourish in a predictable, calm, home environment.

Next is Randy, who the sanctuary says is estimated to be five and a half years old.

If you are interested in taking Tilly or Randy home, you can fill out an adoption application on the Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary website. The shelter only does meet and greets by appointment only.

