WATCH LIVE: SC governor signs First Steps bill at State House

By Patrick Phillips and Mary Green
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a ceremonial signing Thursday of the South Carolina First Steps bill.

The signing of State House bill H.4023, which permanently reauthorizes First Steps, the state agency dedicated to early childhood and school preparedness, is set for 2 p.m. The bill also restructures local First Steps partnership boards.

South Carolina First Steps is an initiative designed to make sure all children can start school ready to reach their highest potential.

“South Carolina First Steps has been a tremendous asset for our state and has helped South Carolina become a leader in early childhood education,” McMaster said before the signing. “With this legislation, we reaffirm our commitment to building a strong early childhood education system and further ensure our children enter school ready to learn, setting them and our state up for a bright future.”

The General Assembly created First Steps in 1999 under the First Steps to School Readiness Act. That law made South Carolina the third state in the nation to establish a comprehensive, statewide public-private partnership for early childhood education, he said.

Georgia Mjartan, the executive director of South Carolina First Steps, has said access to early learning is important for First Steps and filling in gaps where there are needs.

“For more than two decades, First Steps has been a lifeline to families with young children, ensuring that from birth through age five, they are supported in providing their children with the best possible start in life,” Georgia Mjartan, the executive director of South Carolina First Steps, said. “Today, with this landmark legislation, South Carolina families can be assured that our support is unwavering. First Steps is here to stay.”

McMaster is expected to talk about the importance of the agency’s mission and its accomplishments since the General Assembly created it more than two decades ago. Mjartan is expected to attend the signing as well.

