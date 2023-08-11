Autopsy photos lead to court’s reversal of Summerville woman’s murder conviction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville woman’s murder conviction has been overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

In 2019, Carmie Nelson was convicted in the April 2017 murder of her former roommate.

Nelson appealed that conviction saying the prosecution showed excessively gruesome autopsy pictures of the victim during the trial.

“Carmie sets forth several reasons why it was error to admit the autopsy photos, but the one we find most compelling is that the photos had little probative value as to any disputed fact in this case,” court documents state.

The justices say these pictures weren’t needed because the medical examiner provided adequate testimony about the victim’s wounds.

The court also said the state had proved malice through text messages and recorded statements.

Justices also said the pictures weren’t needed because the nature of the injuries wasn’t being disputed.

The court said testimony from the coroner about the extent of the victim’s injuries would have still been clear without the photos being admitted.

The victim suffered over 100 wounds to her head, neck, torso and arms.

“The admission of these excessively gruesome autopsy photos unnecessarily created the potential for the jury to convict Carmie of the murder based on inflamed emotions in a case where the jury was provided with undisputed evidence as to how Victim died, as well as ample evidence that she had been killed with malice, whether by Carmie or Daniel,” the court said.

Nelson was originally sentenced to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.