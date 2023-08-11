SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies analyzing data from electronics in Waccamaw High School investigation

Georgetown County deputies are continuing to investigate a social media threat made against a...
Georgetown County deputies are continuing to investigate a social media threat made against a high school Wednesday night.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are continuing to investigate a social media threat made against a high school Wednesday night.

Deputies were alerted to threats on Snapchat made against Waccamaw High School Wednesday night.

Deputies on Thursday said, during the execution of a search warrant at a student’s home, they took cell phones and a laptop to be analyzed.

A student was identified from the photo on Thursday. When investigators interviewed the student from the photo the student denied involvement in making threats.

Georgetown County spokesperson Heather Pelham said the devices recovered during the search were still being analyzed.

“The GCSO Computer Crimes Unit has identified the IP addresses involved in the threats and is working closely with service providers to obtain and decode cellular data,” Pelham said.

READ MORE: Student shown in online threats against Georgetown Co. school denies involvement

Students and others who received the threat have been interviewed, Pelham said.

Deputies say the student from the photo will remain at home until the investigation is complete.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with information to contact them at 843-546-5012.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point where they are investigating a...
Police: Barricaded man takes his life after Summerville standoff
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced that a man is facing two charges in...
Mt. Pleasant man arrested on attempted sexual exploitation of minor charges
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
But going into his junior year, Jayvin’s mother, Sharnetta Jenkins, says he is afraid to go...
Lowcountry mother concerned after teen son target of bullying

Latest News

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office confirmed through a DNA match that the body found in a...
DNA match identifies remains in burned vehicle as man missing since July
The North Charleston Police Department said a woman has turned herself in for a deadly July...
N. Charleston Police make arrest in fatal restaurant shooting
The fight took place on Thursday at Marlboro County High School.
District: Marlboro County assistant principal hurt while breaking up fight, video released
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
N. Charleston police investigating drive-by shooting