Deputies analyzing data from electronics in Waccamaw High School investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are continuing to investigate a social media threat made against a high school Wednesday night.

Deputies were alerted to threats on Snapchat made against Waccamaw High School Wednesday night.

Deputies on Thursday said, during the execution of a search warrant at a student’s home, they took cell phones and a laptop to be analyzed.

A student was identified from the photo on Thursday. When investigators interviewed the student from the photo the student denied involvement in making threats.

Georgetown County spokesperson Heather Pelham said the devices recovered during the search were still being analyzed.

“The GCSO Computer Crimes Unit has identified the IP addresses involved in the threats and is working closely with service providers to obtain and decode cellular data,” Pelham said.

Students and others who received the threat have been interviewed, Pelham said.

Deputies say the student from the photo will remain at home until the investigation is complete.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with information to contact them at 843-546-5012.

