DNA match identifies remains in burned vehicle as man missing since July

BEAUFORT COUNT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a missing persons case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Clifford Jenkins, 49, had been reported missing on July 17 after last being seen leaving his Grays Hill home on July 14 in a Chevrolet Cruze, deputies said.

A badly burned vehicle was found on Aug. 5 off Ramsey Road. Investigators at the sheriff’s office’s Forensic Services Laboratory were able to match DNA from the body with DNA from Jenkins’ personal effects to confirm the identity.

Deputies say they cannot confirm the burned vehicle is Jenkins’ Chevrolet Cruze because of “the extent of damage caused by the fire.”

“The body style of the car and a Chevrolet emblem found at the scene leads investigators to believe that it is the same car that Jenkins was last known to be in,” a news release states.

No arrests have been made so far in Jenkins’ death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Snider at 843-255-3421 or Cpl. L. Harris at 843-255-3436. Anyone with information who wished to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

