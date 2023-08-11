Family: Not buying ‘Palmetto Rose’ led to catcalls, assault in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Ohio family says they are upset after their trip to the Charleston City Market ended with their getting assaulted by people who, police say, may have been selling Palmetto Roses illegally.

Kea McDow and Ashley Blackwell took their children to the market Thursday afternoon as part of the family’s yearly vacation. This year, it was to the Lowcountry, where McDow grew up.

However, the family’s visit took a turn when they said their son’s girlfriend was catcalled after they did not want to buy a “Palmetto Rose,” a homemade rose shaped from Palmetto palm fronds.

The only way to legally sell a Palmetto Rose is through a city-run program.

Video of the assault captured along South Market Street showed Noah Blackwell and his girlfriend, Brooklyn Boberg, who decided not to buy a Palmetto Rose.

Soon after they passed on buying the item, Boberg said the people selling the roses started catcalling her, which Blackwell did not like. They exchanged words, but the couple walked away, according to a police report.

Later, they were walking around the Oyster House when the family said the same group of people selling roses came up to them and threw an oyster shell at them, leading to the assault. The Blackwells were left bruised.

Those accused of assaulting them got away, and it left their family worried.

“Like most parents, we let our teens go out and shop and look around, and we don’t worry that something like this is going to happen,” Ashley Blackwell said. “I don’t want some family to go visit Charleston, let their teenagers walk around and maybe something worse happens than what happened to them. What if they had weapons? What if someone had been killed?”

Charleston Police said the most common complaint with people selling Palmetto Roses is that they’re rude and can yell bad words. However, they said it’s not common for situations like this to escalate the way it did on Thursday.

Police said the incident with the Blackwells is under active investigation with detectives searching the area for surveillance video.

They also said they have detained or arrested at least three people accused of selling Palmetto Roses illegally Friday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police detective.

