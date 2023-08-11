SC Lottery
Firefighter injured in Johns Island fire

Crews responded to Sea Island Estates Drive around 9:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from a two-story home.(St. John's Fire District)
Crews responded to Sea Island Estates Drive around 9:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from a two-story home.(St. John's Fire District)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. John’s Fire District says one firefighter was injured battling a fire on Johns Island Friday morning.

Crews responded to Sea Island Estates Drive around 9:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from a two-story home.

St. John’s Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer said they were able to bring the fire under control in about an hour.

The injured firefighter was treated and released for a minor injury on the scene, Kunitzer said.

Crews from the Charleston Fire Department, James Island Fire Department, Charleston County EMS and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted the St. John’s Fire District.

