Firefighter injured in Johns Island fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. John’s Fire District says one firefighter was injured battling a fire on Johns Island Friday morning.

Crews responded to Sea Island Estates Drive around 9:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from a two-story home.

St. John’s Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer said they were able to bring the fire under control in about an hour.

The injured firefighter was treated and released for a minor injury on the scene, Kunitzer said.

Crews from the Charleston Fire Department, James Island Fire Department, Charleston County EMS and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted the St. John’s Fire District.

