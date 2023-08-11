FIRST ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash closes all I-26 Westbound lanes
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic has been impacted following a crash on I-26 on Friday night.
In a tweet, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes on I-26 Westbound at the 187 mile marker.
They say that a detour is in place at the 189 mile marker and to take Volvo Car Drive to SC 27 and then back to I-26 Westbound.
It is unclear as to how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
