FIRST ALERT: Potential heat advisories Sunday, Monday, Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry has the potential to see heat indices above 110 degrees early next week.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine has declared Sunday, Monday and Tuesday First Alert Weather Days.

Sovine said the heat indices for all three days could land between 110 and 115 degrees.

Sovine said that even though Friday and Saturday were not included in the first alert days both days would see heat index values over 100 degrees.

Friday afternoon also carries the possibility of scattered storms in the area, Sovine said.

The National Weather Service urges people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

People who work or spend time outside should take extra precautions:

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

