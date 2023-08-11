SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Strong wind gusts possible as storms move into Lowcountry

At 1:35 p.m., radar detected a severe thunderstorm located near Islandton, moving east at 30...
At 1:35 p.m., radar detected a severe thunderstorm located near Islandton, moving east at 30 mph. The storm is capable of producing wind gusts of 60 mph.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement as a line of storms prompted a severe thunderstorm warning.

That warning was in effect for portions of Colleton and Hampton Counties through 1:45 p.m.

At 1:35 p.m., radar detected a severe thunderstorm located near Islandton, moving east at 30 mph. The storm was capable of producing wind gusts of 60 mph. But in the statement, the weather service said that while the storm appeared to have weakened enough to warrant the lifting of the warning, gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Click here to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

Strong wind gusts could cause damage to trees and power lines.

During a severe thunderstorm, you should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for your protection.

