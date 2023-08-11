FIRST ALERT: Strong wind gusts possible as storms move into Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement as a line of storms prompted a severe thunderstorm warning.

That warning was in effect for portions of Colleton and Hampton Counties through 1:45 p.m.

At 1:35 p.m., radar detected a severe thunderstorm located near Islandton, moving east at 30 mph. The storm was capable of producing wind gusts of 60 mph. But in the statement, the weather service said that while the storm appeared to have weakened enough to warrant the lifting of the warning, gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Strong wind gusts could cause damage to trees and power lines.

During a severe thunderstorm, you should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for your protection.

FIRST ALERT// Severe Update// 1:20pm// Severe storms are moving into the Lowcountry w/ active warnings near I-95. Expect a few localized gusts of up to 60 mph, ponding on the roads & lightning. Arriving in Downtown/beaches between 2:30-3:30. #chswx #scwx pic.twitter.com/cPz1Xcct4Q — Meteorologist Dorien Minor (@MinorWX) August 11, 2023

