Georgetown Police warrant round-up, traffic blitz nets 11 arrests

Georgetown Police said a warrant round-up and traffic enforcement blitz on Thursday resulted in nearly a dozen arrests.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police said a warrant round-up and traffic enforcement blitz on Thursday resulted in nearly a dozen arrests.

In addition to the 11 arrests, law enforcement wrote 91 traffic tickets, 22 warnings, and seized marijuana and methamphetamine.

During the operation, the following people were arrested:

  • Brandon Mcelveen - driving under suspension and shoplifting
  • Carly Owens - shoplifting
  • Aundray Myzick - driving under suspension and improper headlight
  • Joanis Green - bench warrant service
  • Earl Davis - probation warrant
  • Darrius Wright - possession with intent to distribute oxycodone
  • Jerome Duncan - possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Omar Sumpter - driving under suspension and hit and run accident
  • Shavone Smith - bench warrant
  • Jay Kennedy - Family Court warrant
  • Jessica Woodsides - possession of methamphetamine
  • Mingz Bar - alcohol violation by SLED

“The police activity last night in Georgetown represents a collaborative effort of our local and state partners banding together for the common good of making the streets safer for our citizens of Georgetown,” Chief William Pierce said. “These efforts will continue in the City of Georgetown as similar operations are being planned.”

The operation was a collaborative effort from the Georgetown Police Department with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and South Carolina Probation Parole and Pardon Services.

