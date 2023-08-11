SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

GOP Presidential hopeful Gov. Doug Burgum takes on Iowa State Fair

By Leah Vredenbregt
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Presidential candidate and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum joined a number of other candidates campaigning at the Iowa State Fair.

Gov. Burgum said fairs are important for engaging different parts of the community, especially in the Midwest.

“Anyone who’s grown up anywhere in the Midwest knows how important fairs are. We just completed the North Dakota State Fair recently. And of course, the Iowa State Fair is a fantastic congregation. People from across the state see all these young four kids. You see the the entertainment, the companies, the sponsors. And this year, of course, politicians are here campaigning.”

Gov. Burgum is up against a growing number of Republican candidates, but said he isn’t worried about the size of the field.

“Competition’s great for America, it’s great for the Republican party and I think it’s a very small pool and in that pool we love the way we stack up,” Gov. Burgum said.

Eight candidates are qualified for the upcoming GOP debate later this month. Gov. Burgum managed to secure his debate spot before former Vice President Mike Pence qualified.

Gov. Burgum was a businessman before he was governor of North Dakota, which he said gives him an advantage to understanding the economy.

“The President is the CEO of America,” Gov. Burgum said. “I don’t think anybody should be President of the United States if you haven’t had an opportunity to create jobs in the private sector, be an entrepreneur, be a small business person. I’ve had the opportunity to do that and I’ve had the chance to lead global businesses.”

As far as policy, Gov. Burgum said competition with China is a top concern.

“The number one challenge facing American right now is our economy and our number one international challenge is China,” Gov. Burgum said. “We’re in a cold war with China.”

Gov. Burgum later said improving the economy is the key to winning the competition with China.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point where they are investigating a...
Police: Barricaded man takes his life after Summerville standoff
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced that a man is facing two charges in...
Mt. Pleasant man arrested on attempted sexual exploitation of minor charges
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office confirmed through a DNA match that the body found in a...
DNA match identifies remains in burned vehicle as man missing since July
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest

Latest News

An Ohio family says they are upset after their trip to the Charleston City Market ended with...
VIDEO: Family: Not buying ‘Palmetto Rose’ led to catcalls, assault in Charleston
Charleston Police are investigating an assault caught on camera that a family visiting from...
Family: Not buying ‘Palmetto Rose’ led to catcalls, assault in Charleston
The North Charleston Police Department said a woman has turned herself in for a deadly July...
Woman charged in fatal July shooting at North Charleston restaurant
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a missing persons case is now being...
VIDEO: DNA match identifies remains in burned vehicle as man missing since July
Isle of Palms Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting on the...
VIDEO: 18-year-old arrested in April shooting on the Isle of Palms