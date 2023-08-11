IOP firefighters respond to a reported structure fire

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials on the Isle of Palms were called to investigate a report of a fire Thursday evening.

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Hidden Green Lane around 6:15 p.m., according to Charleston County Dispatch.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a “light haze” in the building but no smoke or flames, Fire Chief Craig Oliverius said.

Back Bay Drive between Hidden Green Lane and Lagoon Road was shut down while crews were on scene.

