Isle of Palms make arrest in April shooting

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting on the beach that sent five people to the hospital.

Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton, of Charleston, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, one count of unlawful carrying of a firearm, and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, Sgt. Matt Storen said.

The charges stem from the shooting on April 7 at approximately 5:20 p.m. Police say they were making an arrest for a physical disturbance that had occurred on the beach under the private pier. As they were separating the people involved in the disturbance, they heard rapid gunfire.

Police found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS took five victims to a hospital for treatment.

Charleston Police arrested Singleton earlier Friday, Storen said.

A booking photo was not yet available from the Al Cannon Detention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

