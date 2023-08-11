Massive fourth inning helps RiverDogs squash Fireflies 17-5

Columbia, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs sent 14 batters to the plate and scored nine runs in a fourth inning offensive eruption to earn a much-needed 17-5 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday at Segra Park. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the RiverDogs and extended their division lead back to 4.0 games. A trio of 2023 Tampa Bay Rays draft picks, Brayden Taylor, Tre’ Morgan and Colton Ledbetter, combined to go 7-11 with a double, home run, three RBI, nine walks and six runs scored. Catcher Raudelis Martinez also matched the team’s season-high with five runs batted in.

The RiverDogs (24-15, 51-54) came to the plate in the fourth inning holding a slim 3-2 lead. After Ryan Cermak popped out on the infield for the first out of the inning, nine consecutive hitters reached base safely before the second out was recorded. In that stretch, Jhon Diaz smacked a two-run triple, Martinez hit a two-run home run, Taylor went back-to-back with a solo home run, Ledbetter drove in two with a single and Cermak tripled home two more. When the dust settled, the RiverDogs had taken a 12-2 advantage.

For the third consecutive game, the Fireflies (20-19, 55-49) scored a run in the game’s first inning. This time, it was leadoff Spencer Nivens driving his first professional home run over the right field wall to hand Columbia a quick advantage against Ian Seymour and the RiverDogs.

Unfazed, the RiverDogs answered in impressive fashion in the top of the second. Ledbetter hooked a leadoff double into the right field corner to open the inning and was joined on base by Ryan Cermak who reached on an infield single. Cermak quickly stole second base to put two in scoring position for Carlos Colmenarez. The second baseman hammered a ground rule double over the left field wall to give Charleston a 2-1 lead. Martinez added a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 3-1.

Columbia used two throwing errors from Ryan Spikes to score three runs in the bottom of the sixth, marking their last run at making it a ballgame. However, the RiverDogs pulled further away with four runs in the sixth inning and one final tally in the seventh.

Charleston set season-highs for runs scored, hits, extra-base hits, walks and margin of victory. Morgan reached base in all seven at-bats to begin his RiverDogs career, finishing 2-2 with five walks. Nine of the ten players to bat collected at least one hit. Eight members of the lineup had multiple hits, including three each from Ledbetter, Colmenarez and Diaz. Colmenarez registered three doubles. Columbia finished with seven hits, two of them from Lizandro Rodriguez.

Alex Cook earned the win with 3.0 innings out of the bullpen. The right-hander allowed three runs, only one of them earned, on just one hit. Ian Seymour allowed two runs over 4.0 innings while scattering four hits in his third start. Junior William stranded a pair of runners in each of the final 2.0 innings in a scoreless outing.

Game four of the series is scheduled for Friday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Jonny Cuevas (4-7, 5.75) will work on the mound for the RiverDogs as they try to even the series. Columbia will attempt to guarantee a series victory with RHP Emmanuel Reyes (0-2, 6.00).

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

