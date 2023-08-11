N. Charleston Library to open next week; resources await students and public

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In just over a week, Dorchester County’s North Charleston Library branch will open its doors, something library officials is exciting not only for the community but for Fort Dorchester High School students as well.

A path will directly connect the high school to the back entrance of the library for student access.

Five thousand square feet of the 15,000-square-foot library will be blocked off and only used by the school district during school hours.

Glass walls will separate students from the general public for safety, but once the school day ends, those walls can be opened to allow the community to access the entire space.

Dorchester County Council Chairman Todd Friddle says just one benefit the library will bring to students is internet access.

“If you have a student that has a project going on, they won’t have access to the school library or media center after 3 p.m.,” he said. “Now, if they’ve got ball practice, or anything going on, maybe after school band, and they need to use the school facilities, they’ll have it as long as the library is open.”

A ribbon cutting for the library is set for Aug. 18 at 10:00 a.m. at 1820 Patriot Blvd. in North Charleston.

The official opening date will be Aug. 19.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.