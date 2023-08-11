SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

N. Charleston police investigating drive-by shooting

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting Thursday evening.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting Thursday evening.

A large police presence was reported in the area of Meeting Street Road and Echo Avenue around 7 p.m.

Police say a car involved in a drive-by shooting was found in the area. The suspect got out of the car and ran from police, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. He said officers chased the suspect on foot briefly before they got away.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department had K-9s out searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Summerville Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point where they are investigating a...
Police: Barricaded man takes his life after Summerville standoff
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a shooting...
Coroner IDs victim in Charleston Co. shooting
The Charleston Police Department confirmed Sgt. Michael Nick, who retired in March after 30...
Recently-retired Charleston officer identified as victim of Berkeley Co. crash
Leroy Wilson III is charged with murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle...
Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting

Latest News

All certified North Charleston police officers will see a $5,600 raise after city council’s...
‘We need to fund our officers’: N. Charleston police officers to see raise
Inflation has driven the cost of back-to-school supplies this year.
Lowcountry parents, teachers see higher back-to-school prices from inflation
A judge has handed down a sentence for the man who was accused of killing his father.
St. George man sentenced in murder of his own father
According to the district’s data, Hispanic students now account for 12% of the district’s total...
Around 1K more Hispanic students enroll in DD2 since 2018