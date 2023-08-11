N. Charleston police investigating drive-by shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting Thursday evening.

A large police presence was reported in the area of Meeting Street Road and Echo Avenue around 7 p.m.

Police say a car involved in a drive-by shooting was found in the area. The suspect got out of the car and ran from police, Inspector Michael Gillooly said. He said officers chased the suspect on foot briefly before they got away.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department had K-9s out searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.