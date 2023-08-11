N. Charleston Police make arrest in fatal restaurant shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a woman has turned herself in for a deadly July shooting at a Dorchester Road restaurant.

Kaisha Simmons Birch, 39, was charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded to the Bloom Room around 2:15 a.m. Friday and found a woman on the ground who had been shot.

An incident report states people were attempting CPR on the woman when first responders arrived, and EMS took over life-saving measures.

The woman, later identified as 30-year-old Maya Jennifer Simmons, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Birch turned herself in to the police on Friday and was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A booking photo for Birch was not immediately available.

