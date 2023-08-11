SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

N. Charleston Police make arrest in fatal restaurant shooting

The North Charleston Police Department said a woman has turned herself in for a deadly July...
The North Charleston Police Department said a woman has turned herself in for a deadly July shooting at a Dorchester Road restaurant.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a woman has turned herself in for a deadly July shooting at a Dorchester Road restaurant.

Kaisha Simmons Birch, 39, was charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded to the Bloom Room around 2:15 a.m. Friday and found a woman on the ground who had been shot.

An incident report states people were attempting CPR on the woman when first responders arrived, and EMS took over life-saving measures.

The woman, later identified as 30-year-old Maya Jennifer Simmons, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Birch turned herself in to the police on Friday and was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A booking photo for Birch was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point where they are investigating a...
Police: Barricaded man takes his life after Summerville standoff
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced that a man is facing two charges in...
Mt. Pleasant man arrested on attempted sexual exploitation of minor charges
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
But going into his junior year, Jayvin’s mother, Sharnetta Jenkins, says he is afraid to go...
Lowcountry mother concerned after teen son target of bullying

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
N. Charleston police investigating drive-by shooting
A Summerville woman’s murder conviction has been overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court.
Autopsy photos lead to court’s reversal of Summerville woman’s murder conviction
A Summerville woman’s murder conviction has been overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court.
VIDEO: Autopsy photos lead to court’s reversal of Summerville woman’s murder conviction
In an effort to address concerning literacy rates among young children, the Dorchester County...
Dorchester County Library addresses literacy concerns with new products program