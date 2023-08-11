SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rob Gronkowski vacationing in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A multi-time Super Bowl champion looks to be enjoying his time in Myrtle Beach!

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski posted to Instagram that he was vacationing in the Grand Strand with the following caption:

“Finally made it back to Myrtle Beach! When I was a kid, my family and I went to Myrtle Beach for Easter vacation every year… for a decade straight! We loved how many putt-putt courses there were, all the ice cream spots, and best of all, the beaches!! Being back there this week brought back so many wonderful memories, especially on the putt-putt course, one of my all-time favorite activities!!!”

@Gronk / Instagram

The man affectionately known as “Gronk” is a four-time Super Bowl champion as well as a five-time pro bowler and four-time AP First-Team All-Pro during his career playing for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired following the 2021 season.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point where they are investigating a...
Police: Barricaded man takes his life after Summerville standoff
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced that a man is facing two charges in...
Mt. Pleasant man arrested on attempted sexual exploitation of minor charges
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office confirmed through a DNA match that the body found in a...
DNA match identifies remains in burned vehicle as man missing since July
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest

Latest News

The Wassamasaw Tribe of Varnertown Indians was recognized on the state level in 2005, but they...
‘We are still here’: Berkeley Co. Wassamasaw Tribe asks for federal recognition
The fight took place on Thursday at Marlboro County High School.
District: Marlboro County asst. principal hurt while breaking up fight, video released
In just over a week, Dorchester County’s North Charleston Library branch will open its doors,...
N. Charleston Library to open next week; resources await students and public
Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden probe
VIDEO: ‘We are still here’: Berkeley Co. Wassamasaw Tribe asks for federal recognition