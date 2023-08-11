Rob Gronkowski vacationing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A multi-time Super Bowl champion looks to be enjoying his time in Myrtle Beach!

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski posted to Instagram that he was vacationing in the Grand Strand with the following caption:

“Finally made it back to Myrtle Beach! When I was a kid, my family and I went to Myrtle Beach for Easter vacation every year… for a decade straight! We loved how many putt-putt courses there were, all the ice cream spots, and best of all, the beaches!! Being back there this week brought back so many wonderful memories, especially on the putt-putt course, one of my all-time favorite activities!!!”

The man affectionately known as “Gronk” is a four-time Super Bowl champion as well as a five-time pro bowler and four-time AP First-Team All-Pro during his career playing for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired following the 2021 season.

