Stormy end to the work week, very hot weekend on the way!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect a sunny, warm and muggy start to your Friday with dry weather expected through lunch time. Scattered storms will be on the increase this afternoon and evening as some energy combines with lots of heat and humidity resulting in a wet end to the work week for many. Storms will slowly fade away tonight leading into a weekend where the rain chance goes back down, and the heat increases once again.

TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 95.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 97.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 96.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 93

