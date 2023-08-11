SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Top lawyer at Fox Corp. to step down after overseeing $787M settlement in Dominion defamation case

FILE - The Fox News logo is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, April 12,...
FILE - The Fox News logo is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. said Friday that its chief legal officer who oversaw a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation allegations is leaving the company.

Viet Dinh, Fox’s chief legal and policy officer, will step down effective Dec. 31, the New York-based company said in a statement. He will remain a “special advisor” to Fox Corp., it added.

Fox News, a unit of Fox Corp., agreed to settle the case brought by the voting machine producer in mid-April following weeks of pretrial disclosures that revealed the network had aired false claims about the 2020 U.S. presidential election, even though many within the company knew they were not true.

The company did not say why Dinh was leaving Fox Corp. Brian Nick, a spokesman for Fox, said the company had no comment beyond the statement.

Records released as part of the lawsuit showed Fox aired the claims in part to win back viewers who were fleeing the network after it correctly called hotly contested Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden on election night. One Fox Corp. vice president called the claims “MIND BLOWINGLY NUTS.”

During a deposition, Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch testified that he believed the 2020 election was fair and had not been stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point where they are investigating a...
Police: Barricaded man takes his life after Summerville standoff
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced that a man is facing two charges in...
Mt. Pleasant man arrested on attempted sexual exploitation of minor charges
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office confirmed through a DNA match that the body found in a...
DNA match identifies remains in burned vehicle as man missing since July
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest

Latest News

FILE - A hiker watches a waterfall at Lower Calf Creek Falls at Grand Staircase Escalante...
Court dismisses challenge to Biden’s restoration of Utah monuments shrunk by Trump
In just over a week, Dorchester County’s North Charleston Library branch will open its doors,...
N. Charleston Library to open next week; resources await students and public
Family gifts late daughter's wheelchair to a boy with cerebral palsy after thieves stole his....
Family gifts late daughter's wheelchair to boy after thieves stole his
Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Friday that David Weiss, the U.S....
Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation
Reggie Ray, 42, has surrendered and has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the...
5th suspect arrested in Montgomery riverfront brawl