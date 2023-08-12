SC Lottery
CCSD, Moncks Corner Jamboree scores (8/11)

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Friday night, the 2023 Dave Spurlock CCSD Jamboree saw 11 Lowcountry teams and the Moncks Corner Lions Club Jamboree featured eight teams.

The CCSD Jamboree started with three, 10-minute contests, followed by four, 20-minute games.

Dave Spurlock CCSD Football Jamboree scores

Bishop England 14 - Military Magnet 0

Burke 0 - Military Magnet 0

Bishop England 21 - Burke 0

Wando 13 - Baptist Hill 6

James Island 10 - West Ashley 10

Beckham 28 - St. Johns 0

North Charleston 13 - Academic Magnet 0

Moncks Corner Lions Club Jamboree

At Bonner Stadium at Berkeley High School, there were four, two quarter match-ups.

Cane Bay 8 - Hanahan 0

Goose Creek 14 - Andrews 8

Stratford 7 - Colleton County 0

Philip Simmons 14 - Berkeley 0

