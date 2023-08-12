CCSD, Moncks Corner Jamboree scores (8/11)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Friday night, the 2023 Dave Spurlock CCSD Jamboree saw 11 Lowcountry teams and the Moncks Corner Lions Club Jamboree featured eight teams.
The CCSD Jamboree started with three, 10-minute contests, followed by four, 20-minute games.
Dave Spurlock CCSD Football Jamboree scores
Bishop England 14 - Military Magnet 0
Burke 0 - Military Magnet 0
Bishop England 21 - Burke 0
Wando 13 - Baptist Hill 6
James Island 10 - West Ashley 10
Beckham 28 - St. Johns 0
North Charleston 13 - Academic Magnet 0
Moncks Corner Lions Club Jamboree
At Bonner Stadium at Berkeley High School, there were four, two quarter match-ups.
Cane Bay 8 - Hanahan 0
Goose Creek 14 - Andrews 8
Stratford 7 - Colleton County 0
Philip Simmons 14 - Berkeley 0
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.