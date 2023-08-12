Charleston police make arrest in deadly downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to a downtown shooting that left one person dead.

Jaques Demetrius Jenkins-Smith, 29, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the police department’s spokesperson Corey Taylor said.

Akeem Jones, 32, died after suffering from gunshot wounds, Taylor said.

Officers responded to the area of Johnson and America Streets on Saturday at approximately 10:58 a.m. to a report of an injured man lying in the street, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Police said the man had “obvious gunshot wounds” and EMS took him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, which revealed that the shooting took place at a home in the 100 block of Stuart Street, Gillooly said. Investigators say the victim ran from the scene but collapsed nearby.

Detectives continued an investigation, which lead to the identification and arrest of Jenkins-Smith as the suspect, Taylor said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the on-duty Charleston Police central detective at 843-720-2422.

Jenkins-Smith is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center and is scheduled for a bond hearing on Aug. 12.

BREAKING: Shooting near Johnson and American Street. One male victim in hospital. Posted by Live 5 News on Sunday, August 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.