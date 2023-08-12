SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teenager.(The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teenager.

Rejanae Lazariah Cuttino, 13, was reported as a runaway by her grandmother and is said to have left a family home in Andrews between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 7 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office says.

They say Cuttino is described to be 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 102 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 843-546-5102.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville Police have blocked off a portion of Paradise Point where they are investigating a...
Police: Barricaded man takes his life after Summerville standoff
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office confirmed through a DNA match that the body found in a...
DNA match identifies remains in burned vehicle as man missing since July
The North Charleston Police Department said a woman has turned herself in for a deadly July...
Woman charged in fatal July shooting at North Charleston restaurant
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has announced that a man is facing two charges in...
Mt. Pleasant man arrested on attempted sexual exploitation of minor charges

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to a downtown...
Charleston police make arrest in deadly downtown shooting
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to two police chases.
Man facing charges in connection to 2 police chases
The Wassamasaw Tribe of Varnertown Indians was recognized on the state level in 2005, but they...
‘We are still here’: Berkeley Co. Wassamasaw Tribe asks for federal recognition
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Multi-vehicle crash closes all I-26 Westbound lanes