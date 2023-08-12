Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing teenager.

Rejanae Lazariah Cuttino, 13, was reported as a runaway by her grandmother and is said to have left a family home in Andrews between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 7 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office says.

They say Cuttino is described to be 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 102 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 843-546-5102.

