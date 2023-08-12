FIRST ALERT: Accident leads to partial road closure on Sam Rittenberg Blvd

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A collision has caused Sam Rittenberg Blvd to partially close Saturday.

The Charleston Police Department says Sam Rittenberg Blvd at I-26 is partially blocked towards West Ashley.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT📷 Officers are working a collision on Sam Rittenberg (SC-7) at I-26. The roadway is partially blocked towards West Ashley. Seek an alternate route, if possible, until the roadway is clear. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/Er3T4n1E9k — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 12, 2023

Motorists are asked to use a different route until the collision can be cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

