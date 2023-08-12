FIRST ALERT: Accident leads to partial road closure on Sam Rittenberg Blvd
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A collision has caused Sam Rittenberg Blvd to partially close Saturday.
The Charleston Police Department says Sam Rittenberg Blvd at I-26 is partially blocked towards West Ashley.
Motorists are asked to use a different route until the collision can be cleared.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
