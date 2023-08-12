FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat expected through Tuesday
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parts of the Lowcountry are facing a heat advisory Saturday, with dangerous heat expected through the weekend and into next week.
The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings for Charleston and coastal Colleton counties through 8 p.m. Saturday.
Due to the heat, Live 5′s First Alert team of meteorologists have declared Saturday through Tuesday to be First Alert Weather Days.
The heat index will likely exceed 110 degrees for many spots along the coast.
For Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, potential heat index values are around 115 degrees.
