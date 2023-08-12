FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat expected through Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parts of the Lowcountry are facing a heat advisory Saturday, with dangerous heat expected through the weekend and into next week.

The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings for Charleston and coastal Colleton counties through 8 p.m. Saturday.

First Alert Weather Days are up for today through next Tuesday due to the dangerous heat. The heat index could approach 115 degrees, especially tomorrow through Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/9Mn5RbnZig — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) August 12, 2023

Due to the heat, Live 5′s First Alert team of meteorologists have declared Saturday through Tuesday to be First Alert Weather Days.

The heat index will likely exceed 110 degrees for many spots along the coast.

For Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, potential heat index values are around 115 degrees.

