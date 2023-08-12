Man facing charges in connection to 2 police chases

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to two police chases.

Tyler John Brown, 20, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, grand larceny, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute and throwing of bodily fluids, out of both Dorchester and Berkeley County, the sheriff’s office says.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says that a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on College Park Road for failing to stay in their lane.

The vehicle then sped off and did not stop for the deputies, the post says.

It goes on to say that the vehicle did stop when Brown tried to make a turn, but was unsuccessful. He then fled from the vehicle.

Brown’s girlfriend, who was the passenger of the vehicle, later confirmed that Brown was the driver, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies then obtained warrants on Brown for failure to stop for blue lights, the sheriff’s office says.

It goes on to say that a deputy saw Brown inside a vehicle on College Park Road on Aug. 10.

After seeing that one of the vehicle’s brake lights was out, the deputy then conducted a traffic stop, the post says.

Brown then led the deputy on a short foot chase before being detained, the post says.

It goes on to say that during a vehicle search, deputies found narcotics.

It was later found that Brown also had outstanding warrants with Dorchester County for grand larceny, the sheriff’s office says.

They also say that when Brown was being taken to jail, he spat on a deputy.

Brown was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.