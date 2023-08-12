SC Lottery
North Charleston Police kicks off ‘It’s cool to be in school’ supply drive

For the annual supply drive, North Charleston Police and its partners handed out thousands of supplies and uniforms.(Live5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police says it’s cool to be in school with their back-to-school festival kicking off its 15th year in a row.

The police department and its partners handed out 1000 backpacks and supplies, plus uniforms for up to 1000 kids at their annual “It’s Cool To Be in School” school supply drive. Some of their largest partners are nonprofit I Serve With Joy, Kona Ice and much more.

“Some kids just don’t have the wear with all,” North Charleston Police Chief Greg Gomes said. “They don’t have the means to make sure they have the clothes that they need or the supplies that they need. We want to make sure that every student that they walk in the day one of school that they’re looking good, they have the right uniform and they have all the supplies they need so they can be successful.”

A lot of the supplies come from donations, but some comes straight out of the department’s budget.

“We’re building relationships, which is something that’s core at our mission that is to serve our citizens and build relationships with our community,” Gomes said.

Gomes says this is one of his favorite initiatives they’re involved in and with their mission to serve and protect, he says an event like this shows they take service very seriously.

“Education is very, very powerful, right?” Gomes said. “It’s a tool that can prepare you for life. It makes sure that you can be as successful as you want to be. So, part of our mission and our goal is to make sure that we do everything humanly possible to prepare them.”

Gomes says he is very grateful for all their business partners that supported Saturday’s event.

