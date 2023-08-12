Sam Rittenberg Blvd reopens after multi-vehicle crash partially closed road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sam Rittenberg Boulevard has reopened following a multi-vehicle collision that caused the road to partially close Saturday.

The Charleston Police Department said Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at I-26 was partially blocked towards West Ashley after a multi-vehicle crash with at least one rollover.

In a tweet by the department just before 3 p.m., they said that the roadway was reopened.

While it is unclear how many people were involved, they say all parties suffered from apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

