Sam Rittenberg Blvd reopens after multi-vehicle crash partially closed road

Sam Rittenberg Boulevard has reopened following a multi-vehicle collision that caused the road...
Sam Rittenberg Boulevard has reopened following a multi-vehicle collision that caused the road to partially close Saturday.(MGN)
By Bryce Jacquot and Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sam Rittenberg Boulevard has reopened following a multi-vehicle collision that caused the road to partially close Saturday.

The Charleston Police Department said Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at I-26 was partially blocked towards West Ashley after a multi-vehicle crash with at least one rollover.

In a tweet by the department just before 3 p.m., they said that the roadway was reopened.

While it is unclear how many people were involved, they say all parties suffered from apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

