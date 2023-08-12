SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tim Scott signs RNC’s ‘Beat Biden’ pledge, qualifies for August debate

The document goes on to say that if Scott does not win the 2024 Republican nomination for...
The document goes on to say that if Scott does not win the 2024 Republican nomination for president, he must support the nominee "in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden."
By Rey Llerena
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has signed the Republican National Committee’s pledge to officially qualify for the upcoming presidential primary debate later this month.

Scott, who signed the pledge on Wednesday, joins fellow candidates Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as the others to sign the document.

Notably, former President Donald Trump has yet to sign the committee’s pledge.

By signing the document, Scott agrees to only appear in primary and general election debates that are sanctioned by the RNC.

“I acknowledge and accept that if I fail to sign this pledge or if I participate in any debate that has not been sanctioned by the Republican National Committee, I will not be eligible to participate in any further Republican National Committee-sanctioned debates,” the document reads.

The document goes on to say that if Scott does not win the 2024 Republican nomination for president, he must support the nominee “in order to save our country and beat Joe Biden.”

The pledge also says Scott will not run as an independent, write-in candidate or seek the nomination of any other political party.

The senator announced his run for the presidency on May 22 at Charleston Southern University, his alma mater. During his announcement, Scott said he was “living proof” that America is “a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression.”

The first Republican presidential debate will be held on Aug. 23. The Republican presidential primary election in South Carolina will be held on Feb. 24.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police are investigating an assault caught on camera that a family visiting from...
Family: Not buying ‘Palmetto Rose’ led to catcalls, assault in Charleston
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office confirmed through a DNA match that the body found in a...
DNA match identifies remains in burned vehicle as man missing since July
The North Charleston Police Department said a woman has turned herself in for a deadly July...
Woman charged in fatal July shooting at North Charleston restaurant
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all I-26 Westbound lanes have reopened...
I-26 Westbound lanes reopen after a multi-vehicle crash
Isle of Palms Police have announced the arrest of an 18-year-old who is charged with five...
18-year-old charged in April Isle of Palms shooting

Latest News

Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Sam Rittenberg Boulevard has reopened following a multi-vehicle collision that caused the road...
Sam Rittenberg Blvd reopens after multi-vehicle crash partially closed road
File - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up during practice at the NFL football team's...
Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts
The shooting happened Friday night in a backyard where people had gathered for a punk rock show.
Minneapolis police search for suspects in backyard shooting that left 1 dead and 6 wounded