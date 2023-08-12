SC Lottery
Troopers investigating fatal Dorchester Co. hit and run

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning.
By Bryce Jacquot
Aug. 12, 2023
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on I-26, approximately 5 miles south of Ridgeville, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

The driver of a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-26 when they were rear-ended by someone driving a Mercedes sedan, Ridgeway said.

After being hit in the rear, the tractor trailer went off the roadway to the right, crashing into a tree and overturning.

The sedan went off the road to the left and struck a cable median barrier. The driver of the sedan then fled the scene.

Ridgeway says the driver of the tractor trailer died on scene.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim of the crash.

The identity of the driver of the sedan is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

