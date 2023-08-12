‘Unfortunate misunderstanding’: Police apologize for handcuffing 12-year-old boy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police in Lansing, Michigan, are facing criticism for handcuffing a 12-year-old who was taking trash to a dumpster outside his residence.
Video of the incident surfaced on social media, which resulted in the Lansing Police Department addressing the post.
“We are aware of a video circulating social media. We want to provide some background information on this unfortunate misunderstanding,” Lansing police posted on Facebook.
Police said they were searching for suspects involved in a string of Kia thefts when witnesses reportedly described one person of interest as wearing neon shorts and a white shirt.
An officer saw someone matching the description and attempted to contact them, according to police, but that person fled to a nearby apartment complex.
Another officer was in the area and saw 12-year-old Tashawn Bernard, who was wearing a similar outfit. He was detained for questioning.
Michael Bernard, the 12-year-old boy’s father, said he was doing the dishes when he told Tashawn to take out the trash.
When it took too long for Tashawn to return, Michael Bernard said he went outside to check on his son.
“I got concerned when I didn’t see him come back within that period of time, and I walk out to here, look out and to my surprise, the cops had him in handcuffs,” Michael Bernard said.
Police said Tashawn matched the description of a man wanted for recent auto thefts in the area.
“I was mad about it because I was like my son would never break any law,” Michael Bernard said. “So I rushed out and asked the cop, ‘What’s the problem? Why do you have my son in handcuffs?’ Just like that.”
The boy said officers had their firearms unholstered at the time.
“He was stunned because he don’t know what was transpiring,” Michael Bernard said. “He’s like, ‘What have I done?’”
The incident left the family stunned and they are now working with a law firm to consider possible legal action against the city.
“After dumping the trash in the dumpster, he was approached by a police officer who had his gun unholstered and was holding it in front of him,” attorney Ayanna Neal said.
Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee released a statement regarding the incident:
Mayor Andy Schor added in a statement, “The Lansing Police Department made a mistake in detaining the wrong person during a vehicle theft investigation. The young man was wearing the exact same clothing as the suspect, however it was quickly confirmed he was not the suspect in question and he was released.”
