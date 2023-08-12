SC Lottery
Woman found guilty in 1992 cold case homicide of infant in S.C.

The baby’s birthday is Saturday, August 12. She would have been 31 years old.
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was found guilty of homicide by child abuse Friday in a 31-year-old cold case involving the death of an infant.

According to the York County Solicitor’s Office, Stacy Rabon, 50, of Rock Hill, S.C., was found guilty on the charge of homicide by child abuse for the death of a baby in 1992 that was found floating in the Catawba River. The jury was hung on the charge of murder.

The body of a baby was found floating on the Catawba River between Rock Hill and Fort Mill on Aug. 12, 1992. She was only hours old when she died. The baby was found wrapped in a bedsheet, inside of a plastic shopping bag, floating in the Catawba River by a swimmer near the Highway 21 Bridge.

She had stab wounds, but the coroner’s report determined that death was the result of suffocation, and not drowning or the stabbings.

Detectives reexamined the case in October 2020 and were able to submit DNA from the bed sheet that held the baby to the York County Forensic Biology Lab for testing. Results from this DNA testing identified Rabon as a suspect and deputies were eventually able to obtain a warrant for her arrest for homicide by child abuse.

In 1992, the baby was named Angel Hope, rather than Baby Jane Doe, by members of the community who also paid for her burial expenses. Angel Hope is buried at the Forest Hills Cemetery, Section 4, in Rock Hill, S.C.

Sentencing on the homicide by child abuse conviction will be on Aug. 21, 2023, the York County Solicitor’s Office said.

