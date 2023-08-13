1Team1Cause Recovery Bowl scores (8/12)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 2nd annual 1Team1Cause Recovery Bowl football showcase event took place on Saturday evening at Charleston Southern Universities Buccaneer Field.

The event was started by Lowcountry sports writer David Shelton in memory of his two sons, Justin and Ryan, who both passed away due to substance use.

Ten high schools played in the football jamboree. The event was put on by Shelton and the 1Team 1Cause organization in partnership with WakeUp Carolina. WakeUp Carolina is a local nonprofit and area recovery community organization. They called this years showcase the 1Team 1Cause Recovery Bowl: Tackling Substance Use.

Event organizers say all event proceeds raised are being donated to WakeUp Carolina programs and services. Their services are designed to promote awareness, education, and hope in recovery for young people, adults, and families touched by substance use in the greater Charleston area.

Showcase event scores:

Pinewood Prep 14 - Porter-Gaud 14

Northwood Academy 20 - Dorchester Academy 8

Cross 8 - First Baptist 6

Colleton Prep 16 - St. John’s Christian 7

Each contest consisted of one, 20 minute quarter.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.