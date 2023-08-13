SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Archaeologists find remains of 1,500-year-old city in Mexico

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered the lost remains of a Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.

Based on the ceramics found around the site, experts date the village to around 450 to 650 A.D. which makes it about 1,500 years old.

According to Mexico’s National Institute of History and Anthropology, several remnants of buildings were found within the settlement.

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.(INAH)

Three bodies, one child and two adults, were also discovered.

Archaeologists believe the village may have housed a community of fishermen and gatherers, as well as artisans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police are investigating an assault caught on camera that a family visiting from...
Family: Not buying ‘Palmetto Rose’ led to catcalls, assault in Charleston
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person...
Troopers investigating fatal Dorchester Co. hit and run
Parts of the Lowcountry are facing a heat advisory Saturday, with dangerous heat expected...
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat expected through Tuesday
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all I-26 Westbound lanes have reopened...
I-26 Westbound lanes reopen after a multi-vehicle crash
Sam Rittenberg Boulevard has reopened following a multi-vehicle collision that caused the road...
Sam Rittenberg Blvd reopens after multi-vehicle crash partially closed road

Latest News

America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
‘Barbie’ has legs: Greta Gerwig’s film tops box office again and gives industry a midsummer surge
"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" top the weekend again, while the Dracula flick "The Last Voyage of...
Box office: "Barbie" tops $500 million domestic
A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a...
5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes in Pennsylvania
A house explosion outside Pittsburgh leaves 5 dead, 3 injured, officials say. (KDKA)
Pennsylvania home explosion investigation "could take years"
Five people are dead, one person is missing and three people are injured after an explosion in...
VIDEO: Five killed in massive home explosion