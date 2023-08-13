SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat to persist through early next week

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dangerous heat will be around through early next week and FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS will continue through Tuesday. AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties and a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Inland Colleton, Dorchester, Berkeley, Georgetown, and Williamsburg Counties between 11 am and 8 pm this evening. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index could exceed 115° in the warning, 110° in the advisory. A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon and evening, most spots will stay dry. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s, with our heat index values climbing to near 110-115° on Monday and Tuesday. Additional warnings and advisories will likely be needed. Monday and Tuesday will feature a few isolated storms, but most spots will stay dry. Rain chances increase by the middle of the week, which will drop high temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s. Not as dangerous by the middle of the week due to more clouds and activity.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 96. Low 80.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 96. Low 80.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms. High 94. Low 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90. Low 75.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89. Low 76.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90. Low 76.

