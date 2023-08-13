Missing 13-year-old girl returns home
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager who was reported missing on Friday has returned home.
The girl was reported as a runaway by her grandmother and was said to have left a family home in Andrews between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 7 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office says.
They say she returned home on Saturday.
