Missing 13-year-old girl returns home

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager who was reported missing on Friday has...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager who was reported missing on Friday has returned home.(WMBF/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager who was reported missing on Friday has returned home.

The girl was reported as a runaway by her grandmother and was said to have left a family home in Andrews between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 7 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office says.

They say she returned home on Saturday.

