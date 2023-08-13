Nexton community shares safety concerns for N Creek Dr, Nexton Pkwy intersection

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Concerned neighbors in the Nexton area are speaking out about what they are calling a dangerous intersection along the community’s main parkway.

“We could sit here and watch the cars speeding here on Nexton Parkway, passing on the double line,” Nexton homeowner Mary Macaluso said. “It’s frightening.”

Macaluso and her husband live just a walk away from the busy intersection that connects a two-lane North Creek Drive to Nexton Parkway.

“You got a two-lane road out there, and they haven’t planned for the amount of growth in this area,” Joe Macaluso said.

The community said it is a combination of noise, speed, traffic and a general lack of adequate safety resources that keep them on their toes.

“Whenever an accident happens on our parkway here, we all just say ‘oh, there’s another one, there’s another one,” Nexton community member Brooke Embry said.

Embry, a wife and a mother to young kids, worries about their safety traveling the roads every day.

She is one of the first neighbors to come across an accident on a different side of the parkway that killed a family back in 2020.

“We don’t want to have something traumatic again happen in our community,” Embry said. “Especially something so avoidable.”

Statistics from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety say there have been 23 accidents in this area since 2019. One of those resulted in the death of a person, while 10 were injury-related.

Another Nexton Homeowner, Jon Merrow, said he briefly avoided an accident within a month of moving in.

“When you’re at the stop sign and look left, you’re looking at a curve, which makes seeing incoming cars much more difficult,” Merrow said.

Neighbors believe the data should be enough to make changes, but they say they’ve heard nothing but delays, excuses or dead ends.

“It always just feels like a blame game,” Embry said.

The SCDOT and Nexton Developers were reached out to for a response, but they have not yet commented.

One Berkeley County councilmember says progress has been slow but the county recognizes the issues at hand and wants to do what they can to help.

“We need to start seeing what we can do to push the process forward a little quicker than what has been able to happen,” councilmember Amy Stern said.

A few ideas neighbors had in mind: four-way-stops, roundabouts or a traffic light system.

Those are solutions that could take time and be costly depending on what gets picked.

Merrow suggested a convex mirror to provide better visibility.

Neighbors say they hope there is an answer that can come sooner rather than later.

