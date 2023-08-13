SC Lottery
North Charleston Police investigating deadly overnight crash

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway, police say.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway, police say.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Police say a male victim was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The North Charleston Police Traffic Unit and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating, Jacobs said.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the victim.

