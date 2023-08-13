North Charleston residents, officials share thoughts on violent crime

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Long-time North Charleston residents say concerns for safety and ongoing violent crime could be enough to have them packing their bags and leaving.

Statistics from the North Charleston Police Department note violent crime has fluctuated since 2019, with 2022 being a record-hitting low for the city.

However, local neighbors who have experienced gun violence close to home are speaking out for community and change.

“There are people I know who are moving out because of it, or want to speak up, but they’re afraid to say something,” Local homeowner Dane said.

Dane lost a loved one to gun-related crime a few years ago. A resident of the area for several decades, he says North Charleston has become “unrecognizable.”

“Personal safety, nobody seems to even want to care about it,” Dane said. “It could happen to anybody, it could happen to me. It could happen to anybody, it could happen to somebody you care about.”

Just last month, two people died after separate shootings on the same night – one at a restaurant and another near a neighborhood.

The investigation for each of these cases is ongoing.

North Charleston City Councilmember Jerome Heyward agrees it is a disturbing trend to see.

He attributes the cause to a combination of gang-related issues, drugs and poverty affecting young generations.

“Right now, the problem is with our youth,” Heyward said.

He added a key to curbing the problem could be through giving kids a chance to help themselves by offering resources through programs or nonprofits.

These services could help them start life off on the right foot.

“Open up these centers, give the youth an opportunity to come in, get fresh ideas, meet new kids. Let them start believing in themselves. Give them hope. And you give every child something to live for.”

