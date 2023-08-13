SC Lottery
One killed in single-vehicle Georgetown Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Georgetown County early Sunday morning.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Georgetown County early Sunday morning.

It happened on Harris Landing Road near Earl Road, about 11 miles south of Georgetown, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

At around 1:20 a.m., the driver of a Nissan pickup was traveling east on Harris Landing Road when they went off the road to the right and hit a tree.

The driver of the pickup, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died from the collision.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

