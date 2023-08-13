SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69

State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the State Address in 2019.(CLEAR)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Senator John L. Scott, Jr., D-Richland, has died at the age of 69.

The South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus sent a press release Sunday afternoon confirming the news of Scott’s passing.

“Senator Scott’s legacy will forever be etched in the history of South Carolina,” said Senator Brad Hutto, Minority Caucus Leader for the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus. “His tireless work ethic, his willingness to bridge divides, and his unyielding commitment to the principles of justice and equality have set an example for us all.”

According to officials, Scott began his tenure in the Senate in 2009. Prior to his service in the Senate, Scott spent 18 years of service in the House of Representatives.

In the press release, the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus extended its deepest condolences to Senator Scott’s family, friends, and loved ones.

In honor of Senator John L. Scott, Jr.’s memory, the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus encourages South Carolinians said they will continue the pursuit of the values he held dear: integrity, compassion, and a commitment to making our great state a better place for all.

Former state Senator Joel Lourie gave WIS a statement on Sunday regarding Scott’s passing.

“The Scott and Lourie families have been friends for over 50 years, dating back to our late fathers. My heart and prayers go to Joan and the Scott family during this sad time. He always stood strong on the causes he believed in and served his community and state with great honor.”

Former Senator Joel Lourie

Funeral arrangements and memorial services have not been announced yet; however, officials asked the public to stay tuned for further updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police are investigating an assault caught on camera that a family visiting from...
Family: Not buying ‘Palmetto Rose’ led to catcalls, assault in Charleston
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person...
Troopers investigating fatal Dorchester Co. hit and run
Parts of the Lowcountry are facing a heat advisory Saturday, with dangerous heat expected...
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat expected through Tuesday
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all I-26 Westbound lanes have reopened...
I-26 Westbound lanes reopen after a multi-vehicle crash
Sam Rittenberg Boulevard has reopened following a multi-vehicle collision that caused the road...
Sam Rittenberg Blvd reopens after multi-vehicle crash partially closed road

Latest News

Archaeologists have uncovered a 1,500-year-old Teotihuacan village in Mexico City.
Archaeologists find remains of 1,500-year-old city in Mexico
Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut,...
7 killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl
Ukraine is claiming progress in areas it's been trying to crack Russian defenses for weeks. (CNN)
Ukraine claims "partial success" in the south
A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a...
5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes in Pennsylvania
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway, police say.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly overnight crash