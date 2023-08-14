SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot

FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis are investigating how three people ended up dead in a car parked outside an elementary school.

Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday, WTHR-TV reported. A fourth man in the car was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately clear.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

The Indianapolis school district said in a statement that one of the men in the car was intoxicated but did not say which one. The district said buses were rerouted to avoid the scene, and students at the school were safe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle collision in...
One killed in single-vehicle Georgetown Co. crash
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman in Sampit returned home.
Deputies locate missing 31-year-old woman
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway, police say.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly overnight crash

Latest News

1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
At least 8 hurt in shooting, officer assaulted in downtown Memphis, police say
Officials in Berkeley County will open a cooling center for the next two days.
Cooling center opening in Berkeley County Monday and Tuesday
FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los...
Clarence Avant, ‘Black Godfather’ of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks
The four male divers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach.
Coast Guard, Navy rescues 4 divers reported missing near Myrtle Beach coast