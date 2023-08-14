SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cermak slugs RiverDogs to 10-4 win in final meeting with Fireflies

The Charleston RiverDogs hit a trio of three-run home runs, two of them from Ryan Cermak, to...
The Charleston RiverDogs hit a trio of three-run home runs, two of them from Ryan Cermak, to close a series at Segra Park with a 10-4 win over the Columbia Fireflies.(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Columbia, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs hit a trio of three-run home runs, two of them from Ryan Cermak, to close a series at Segra Park with a 10-4 win over the Columbia Fireflies. Cermak finished the game 4-4 with six runs batted in, the most in a game for a RiverDogs player since Alexander Ovalles drove in 10 in 2021. The RiverDogs won the final four games of the series, registering season-highs with six doubles and nine extra-base hits in the process.

The RiverDogs (27-15, 54-54) broke free from a slow start to claim the lead in the top of the fourth. Xavier Isaac opened the frame with a double to the right field corner and was promptly joined on base by Colton Ledbetter who earned a base on balls. Cermak drove a 2-0 pitch over the right field wall for his fourth home run of the season, a three-run shot to the opposite field that handed Charleston a 3-2 advantage. Cermak’s throw to the plate on a sacrifice fly from Brett Squires to make it 2-0.

The RiverDogs (27-15, 54-54) broke free from a slow start to claim the lead in the top of the fourth. Xavier Isaac opened the frame with a double to the right field corner and was promptly joined on base by Colton Ledbetter who earned a base on balls. Cermak drove a 2-0 pitch over the right field wall for his fourth home run of the season, a three-run shot to the opposite field that handed Charleston a 3-2 advantage.

The lead was short-lived for Ayala and the RiverDogs. Spencer Nivens led off the bottom of the inning with a solo home run on the first pitch. Squires blasted another home run on the very next pitch to put the home team on top 4-3. The first baseman’s round-tripper was his fourth of the series.

Ledbetter and Cermak opened the sixth inning with a pair of singles to put two on with no outs. After Ryan Spikes bounced back to the mound, Carlos Colmenarez crushed a three-run home run over the berm behind the right field wall to give the RiverDogs a 6-4 lead.

A sacrifice fly to left field from Isaac added a run to the RiverDogs lead in the seventh inning, but they weren’t quite finished. Cermak came to the plate with two on base and once again hammered a baseball over the outfield wall for a three-run home run. That swing extended the margin to the final score of 10-4.

The RiverDogs bullpen combined to post 5.0 scoreless innings in relief of Ayala, who surrendered four runs on four hits in 4.0 innings. Neraldo Catalina was credited with the win after tossing a scoreless fifth frame. Matt Wyatt, Jackson Lancaster and Junior William followed. hits.

The RiverDogs bullpen combined to post 5.0 scoreless innings in relief of Ayala, who surrendered four runs on four hits in 4.0 innings. Neraldo Catalina was credited with the win after tossing a scoreless fifth frame. Matt Wyatt, Jackson Lancaster and Junior William followed.

The RiverDogs will enjoy a Monday off day before hosting the Down East Wood Ducks in a six-game series that gets underway on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Marcus Johnson (4-5, 3.87) will start the opening game for the RiverDogs. Down East has not yet announced a starter. Fans are welcome to bring their dog to the game on Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police are investigating an assault caught on camera that a family visiting from...
Family: Not buying ‘Palmetto Rose’ led to catcalls, assault in Charleston
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person...
Troopers investigating fatal Dorchester Co. hit and run
Parts of the Lowcountry are facing a heat advisory Saturday, with dangerous heat expected...
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat expected through Tuesday
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all I-26 Westbound lanes have reopened...
I-26 Westbound lanes reopen after a multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

The Charleston RiverDogs scored six runs on six hits in the third inning and rode that momentum...
Six-Run inning guides RiverDogs to third straight victory in Columbia
Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!
RiverDogs Hang on to Win Pitcher’s Duel Friday Night
The Charleston RiverDogs sent 14 batters to the plate and scored nine runs in a fourth inning...
Massive fourth inning helps RiverDogs squash Fireflies 17-5
The Charleston RiverDogs comeback bid in the ninth inning fell a little short in a 6-4 loss to...
Fireflies fend off RiverDogs 6-4 Wednesday night