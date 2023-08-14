Cermak slugs RiverDogs to 10-4 win in final meeting with Fireflies

Columbia, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs hit a trio of three-run home runs, two of them from Ryan Cermak, to close a series at Segra Park with a 10-4 win over the Columbia Fireflies. Cermak finished the game 4-4 with six runs batted in, the most in a game for a RiverDogs player since Alexander Ovalles drove in 10 in 2021. The RiverDogs won the final four games of the series, registering season-highs with six doubles and nine extra-base hits in the process.

The RiverDogs (27-15, 54-54) broke free from a slow start to claim the lead in the top of the fourth. Xavier Isaac opened the frame with a double to the right field corner and was promptly joined on base by Colton Ledbetter who earned a base on balls. Cermak drove a 2-0 pitch over the right field wall for his fourth home run of the season, a three-run shot to the opposite field that handed Charleston a 3-2 advantage. Cermak’s throw to the plate on a sacrifice fly from Brett Squires to make it 2-0.

The RiverDogs (27-15, 54-54) broke free from a slow start to claim the lead in the top of the fourth. Xavier Isaac opened the frame with a double to the right field corner and was promptly joined on base by Colton Ledbetter who earned a base on balls. Cermak drove a 2-0 pitch over the right field wall for his fourth home run of the season, a three-run shot to the opposite field that handed Charleston a 3-2 advantage.

The lead was short-lived for Ayala and the RiverDogs. Spencer Nivens led off the bottom of the inning with a solo home run on the first pitch. Squires blasted another home run on the very next pitch to put the home team on top 4-3. The first baseman’s round-tripper was his fourth of the series.

Ledbetter and Cermak opened the sixth inning with a pair of singles to put two on with no outs. After Ryan Spikes bounced back to the mound, Carlos Colmenarez crushed a three-run home run over the berm behind the right field wall to give the RiverDogs a 6-4 lead.

A sacrifice fly to left field from Isaac added a run to the RiverDogs lead in the seventh inning, but they weren’t quite finished. Cermak came to the plate with two on base and once again hammered a baseball over the outfield wall for a three-run home run. That swing extended the margin to the final score of 10-4.

The RiverDogs bullpen combined to post 5.0 scoreless innings in relief of Ayala, who surrendered four runs on four hits in 4.0 innings. Neraldo Catalina was credited with the win after tossing a scoreless fifth frame. Matt Wyatt, Jackson Lancaster and Junior William followed. hits.

The RiverDogs bullpen combined to post 5.0 scoreless innings in relief of Ayala, who surrendered four runs on four hits in 4.0 innings. Neraldo Catalina was credited with the win after tossing a scoreless fifth frame. Matt Wyatt, Jackson Lancaster and Junior William followed.

The RiverDogs will enjoy a Monday off day before hosting the Down East Wood Ducks in a six-game series that gets underway on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Marcus Johnson (4-5, 3.87) will start the opening game for the RiverDogs. Down East has not yet announced a starter. Fans are welcome to bring their dog to the game on Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.