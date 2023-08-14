City of Charleston shares detour information ahead of $2.8M bridge project

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston wants frequent drivers or residents in the Daniel Island area to know about what alternate routes to take ahead of the start of a new project.

The $2.8 million Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project is set to start on Tuesday and could take around nine months to complete.

Inspections done by the city back in 2019 showed the bridge had deficiencies and could not handle excessive weight limits, applying to trucks, buses or other similar vehicles that travel the busy road every day.

To aid the problem temporarily, the city put in steel plates to balance out the road and provide additional support while they started planning this project, which will completely demolish the current bridge and start from scratch.

“Replacing this bridge will ensure that, making sure we don’t have any disasters, bridge collapses, things of that nature,” City of Charleston Director of Public Service Tom O’Brien said. “We will have a brand new, state-of-the-art bridge allowing for free flow of traffic once it’s complete.”

Starting Tuesday, those who live west of the bridge will take a detour down Clements Ferry Road while those in the east are set to take Seven Farms Road and River Landing Drive.

The community has voiced concerns about alternate routes, but O’Brien says it is necessary to ensure the bridge is done in a timely and safe manner.

“There were concerns about that,” Tom O’Brien said. “But it’s the quickest and most efficient way as a complete shutdown of the bridge to allow for the complete reconstruction of it.”

Once the bridge is reopened, residents and visitors can expect free and safe flow of traffic while behind the wheel or on the ground.

Included in the plan is a pedestrian-bike path for people to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.