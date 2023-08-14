SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cooling center opening in Berkeley County Monday and Tuesday

Officials in Berkeley County will open a cooling center for the next two days.
Officials in Berkeley County will open a cooling center for the next two days.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Berkeley County will open a cooling center for the next two days.

Heat indices are forecast between 110 and 115 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

The Live 5 First Alert weather team has declared Monday and Tuesday First Alert Weather Days.

CLICK HERE to download the First Alert Weather App.

The cooling center in Berkeley County is located at 133 Red Bank Road in Goose Creek.

The center will be open 2-5 p.m. Monday and 1-5 p.m. Tuesday.

The cooling center will have games, water, movies and refreshments. It is a partnership between Project Love RDBNK, The Blessing Bag Project, Berkeley County Community Organizations Active in Disasters and Berkeley County Emergnecy Management.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle collision in...
One killed in single-vehicle Georgetown Co. crash
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman in Sampit returned home.
Deputies locate missing 31-year-old woman
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway, police say.
North Charleston Police investigating deadly overnight crash

Latest News

Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton, 18, is charged with five counts of attempted murder, one...
Police say 18-year-old was responsible for April Isle of Palms shooting
Grant funds from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety will again fund a forensic...
Grant continues funding for Charleston County forensic autopsy tech
South Carolina had its first law enforcement-only mooring ball installed Wednesday at the Safe...
VIDEO: 1st law enforcement-only mooring ball installed at Safe Harbor City Marina
Isle of Palms Police say they identified a Summerville High School senior as the sole gunman in...
VIDEO: Police arrest alleged Isle of Palms gunman in April shooting