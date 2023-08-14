Cooling center opening in Berkeley County Monday and Tuesday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Berkeley County will open a cooling center for the next two days.

Heat indices are forecast between 110 and 115 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

The Live 5 First Alert weather team has declared Monday and Tuesday First Alert Weather Days.

The cooling center in Berkeley County is located at 133 Red Bank Road in Goose Creek.

The center will be open 2-5 p.m. Monday and 1-5 p.m. Tuesday.

The cooling center will have games, water, movies and refreshments. It is a partnership between Project Love RDBNK, The Blessing Bag Project, Berkeley County Community Organizations Active in Disasters and Berkeley County Emergnecy Management.

