Coroner IDs man killed in Sunday morning North Charleston crash

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Charleston man who died early Sunday morning in a crash.

Elmer Mauricio Jeronimo Lopez, 30, died at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the scene of the crash on Dorchester Road at Michaux Parkway, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Lopez died from blunt force injuries from the crash, O’Neal said.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said Lopez was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

The North Charleston Police Traffic Unit and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating, Jacobs said.

