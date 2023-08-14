Deputies: One in custody, stolen vehicle recovered early Monday morning

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies said one person is in custody Monday morning after driving a stolen vehicle.

Deputies were at the 7-eleven on College Park Road early Monday morning.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Charles Barton said a black Toyota SUV was reported stolen through Charleston Police.

“[North Charleston Police Department] assisted deputies and subject was taken into custody without incident,” Barton said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

