Deputies: One in custody, stolen vehicle recovered early Monday morning
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies said one person is in custody Monday morning after driving a stolen vehicle.
Deputies were at the 7-eleven on College Park Road early Monday morning.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Charles Barton said a black Toyota SUV was reported stolen through Charleston Police.
“[North Charleston Police Department] assisted deputies and subject was taken into custody without incident,” Barton said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
