SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: One in custody, stolen vehicle recovered early Monday morning

Charleston County deputies said one person is in custody Monday morning after driving a stolen...
Charleston County deputies said one person is in custody Monday morning after driving a stolen vehicle.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies said one person is in custody Monday morning after driving a stolen vehicle.

Deputies were at the 7-eleven on College Park Road early Monday morning.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Charles Barton said a black Toyota SUV was reported stolen through Charleston Police.

“[North Charleston Police Department] assisted deputies and subject was taken into custody without incident,” Barton said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle collision in...
One killed in single-vehicle Georgetown Co. crash
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing...
Deputies looking for missing 31-year-old woman
Parts of the Lowcountry are facing a heat advisory Saturday, with dangerous heat expected...
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat expected through Tuesday

Latest News

The first mooring ball is located at the end of dock Z at the Safe Harbor City Marina.
1st law enforcement-only mooring ball installed at Safe Harbor City Marina
South Carolina had its first law enforcement-only mooring ball installed Wednesday at the Safe...
VIDEO: 1st law enforcement-only mooring ball installed at Safe Harbor City Marina
The mammogram bus will give easy access to community members.
Lowcountry church, MUSC partner to bring mammograms to the community
If you’re considering a mammogram checkup, a mobile mammogram unit will be available in North...
VIDEO: Lowcountry church, MUSC partner to bring mammograms to the community